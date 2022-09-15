Throwback: When Nagarjuna cleared the air on relationship rumors with Tabu: Nothing to hide

Nagarjuna and Tabu shared screen space in two Telugu films including the 1996 drama Ninne Pelladatha and the 1998 movie Aavida Maa Aavide. Back in the day, the reports were rife that the two co-stars were also involved romantically. Today, we are going to discuss an old interview of the Brahmastra actor in which he addressed these rumours.

While talking to The Times of India, Nagarjuna spilled the beans on his equation with Tabu, “Yes, Tabu is a fantastic friend of mine. Our friendship goes way back since I was 21 or 22 and she was just 16 years old. That’s like almost half a lifetime… About our friendship, whatever is said is less. I have nothing to hide about her. When you mention her name, my face lights up. It is as simple as that. Now, when I say things like that, if you want to read into it, then it’s your point of view… To me, she is a beautiful person, and a beautiful friend. She always will be."