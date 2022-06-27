Throwback: When Nagarjuna got emotional talking about his father ANR at Samantha, Naga Chaitanya's Manam event

Telugu film Manam, directed by Vikram K Kumar, which starred the Akkineni clan, Nageswara Rao, Nagarjuna, and Naga Chaitanya along with Samantha, became the biggest blockbuster of the year in 2014. The film got exceptional reviews from audiences and critics. On that note, today we bring you a throwback to when Nagarjuna got emotional speaking about his dad ANR at the Manam success party.

Speaking at event, Nagarjuna said in the speech, "I am a bit confused over whether to feel sad or happily celebrate the film. I am happy that the movie has come out very well. Meanwhile, I am sad that I can't work with my father after this film. I don't understand what to do on this occasion. This celebration of Manam is very dear to all of us."

"During his last birthday in September 2013, a reporter asked him, "three-generation actors have worked together in Manam, are you thrilled?" My dad replied, "I won't be thrilled as I am acting in it. It is viewers, who will be thrilled to watch us together. I don't know whether anyone will be thrilled or not, but I and Chaitanya will definitely feel it. After I became an actor, I realised his greatness as an actor. Manam is his last film and it is not only me, but everyone, who worked on it are lucky. They should be proud to be part of it. I am proud of it."

Watch the video here:

Manam is extremely special to the Akkineni family as it was the last film veteran actor Nageswara Rao. It was also selected for premiere at the 45th International Film Festival of India to pay homage to ANR. Vikram Kumar's directorial film also featured Shriya Saran, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Neetu Chandra, and Raashi Khanna in key roles. It also featured actor Amitabh Bachchan in a cameo as a doctor.

