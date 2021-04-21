Throwback: When Namrata Shirodkar & Gautam dropped Mahesh Babu for a shoot & went on road trip in Switzerland

Be it turning heads at the airport or grabbing all the attention with their holiday photos, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar have been setting major family goals.

Superstar Mahesh Babu's wife and former Miss India Namrata Shirodkar is super active on social media. The star wife keeps treating her followers with some amazing and memorable throwback photos of herself with Mahesh Babu and kids. Recently, Namrata shared a major throwback photo with their son Gautam from their holiday in Switzerland. The photo was taken after they dropped Mahesh Babu at a location for his song shoot. Sharing about the same, Namrata wrote on Instagram, "Around the time when we dropped MB off for his song shoot in the beautiful mountains of Switzerland and just the two of us took off on an unforgettable road trip!!."

One of the most adored couples in South cinema, superstar Mahesh Babu and former actress Namrata Shirodkar married each other in 2005. The couple was blessed with a son Gautham in 2006 and welcomed their daughter Sitara in 2012. Be it turning heads at the airport or grabbing all the attention with their holiday photos, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar have been setting major family goals. Take a look at the recent throwback photo which is too adorable to miss.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is busy with the shooting for his upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Written and directed by Parasuram, the film is jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. Sarkaru Vaari Paata stars Keerthy Suresh in the female lead role.

