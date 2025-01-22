THROWBACK: When Namrata Shirodkar opened up about Mahesh Babu's wish for a 'non-working wife'

In today's throwback, we look back at the time when Namrata Shirodkar opened up about her relationship with Mahesh Babu. She revealed that the SSMB29 actor had some conditions before tying the knot. He wanted a wife who wasn’t working and would take care of the family.

In a conversation with celebrity journalist Prema, Namrata explained that Mahesh Babu was very specific about wanting a non-working wife. She mentioned that even if she had worked in an office, he would have requested her to quit her job. Namrata also said that there were mutual understandings between them.

"Mahesh was very clear that he wanted a non-working wife. Even if I was working in some office, he would have told me to leave work. There are certain things we had for each other," Namrata said.

In the same interview, Namrata shared that she requested Mahesh Babu to live with her in an apartment before moving into his home. The former actress explained that she wasn't accustomed to large mansions and felt a bit uneasy.

"We were very clear that we will live in an apartment first after marriage because I was from Mumbai, and I didn’t know how I would fit into these huge bungalows. I used to get scared so he moved into an apartment with me. That was my condition that if I’m going to come to Hyderabad, I will live in an apartment," Namrata mentioned.

Meanwhile, today marks Namrata Shirodkar's 53rd birthday. On this special occasion, Mahesh Babu penned a heartfelt note for her on his social media handle. He wrote, "Happy Birthday, NSG! Thank you for making every day brighter and better. Celebrating the incredible woman you are today and always!"

Namrata and Mahesh Babu first met with each other on the sets of the latter's debut movie in 2000. Following that, they tied the knot back in 2005 and welcomed two kids: Sitara and Gautam.

