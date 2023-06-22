Throwback: When Nandamuri Balakrishna slapped a fan for clicking selfie with him

Nandamuri Balakrishna is a popular actor and politician among Telugu audiences. Despite being a big star all because of his admirers, he always manages to catch headlines with his surly behaviour towards fans. Time and again, he was caught on camera for his ill temperament and heavily trolled by netizens on social media as well.

When Balakrishna attended a political rally, an over-excited person tried to get a photo with him. But what the fan faced was the actor's bad behaviour, which made him run.

A video that went viral back then Balakrishna's bad behaviour was slapping a fan at a public platform. The video shows Ballaya getting mobbed as a fan tried to click a selfie with his phone. He lost his cool and slapped his fan right across the face and threw his phone down as well. Still, in a fit of anger, Balakrishna stared at the fan in question and walked into a building with fans chanting Jai Ballaya in the background.

The entire episode was caught on camera and it went viral on Television and social media. And this is not the first time the actor has got angry with his fans. In fact, in the past, there have been many such incidents, where he lost his cool and behaved rudely with his admirers. He is also known for using foul language and publicly making sexist comments as well.

Professional front

Coming to Balakrishna's upcoming projects, he has teamed up with Anil Ravipudi for his next, which is titled Bhagavanth Kesari. He will share screen space with Kajal Aggarwal and Sreeleela in this flick. Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal is part of the film as well. The actor is playing the role of antagonist in the film. The music is composed by S Thaman and action choreography is handled by V Venkat. Bhagavanth Kesari is scheduled to be released for Dusshera.



