Throwback: When Nandamuri Balakrishna slapped a fan for trying to click a selfie with him

Trigger Warning: This article has references to violence

Nandamuri Balakrishna is undoubtedly one of the most prominent actors in the Telugu film industry. The actor has been an active part of the industry for close to five decades now and continues to entertain his audience.

Balayya is also a renowned politician and is the current MLA of the Hindupur constituency as well. But these are not the only things that make the actor popular. The Bhagavanth Kesari actor is notorious for having a short temper, and even slapping fans during promotions or campaigns. An instance went viral in 2017 when Balayya slapped a fan in Nandyal for attempting to click a selfie with him. The incident was caught on camera and soon went viral on social media.

The actor also faced backlash on social media for his actions. And this was not the only such instance where Balakrishna had slapped someone in public. Balayya was earlier caught on camera slapping his assistant, asking him to tie his shoelaces. There was an instance in 2021 as well, where he slapped a fan in Hindupur, who was also an activist of his party. However, things took a positive turn when the fan mentioned that he had no issue with what had transpired and that he was lucky to have been touched by Balayya.

Nandamuri Balakrishna was last seen in the action film Bhagavanth Kesari, which was helmed by Anil Ravipudi. The film talks about an ex-prisoner, who becomes the guardian of his niece, and inspires her to join the armed forces. The film featured an ensemble cast including Sreeleela, Kajal Aggarwal, Arjun Rampal, Aadukalam Naren, Sarathkumar, and many more in prominent roles.

The actor will next be seen in KS Ravindra’s upcoming film, tentatively titled NBK109. The film is touted to be an action entertainer, which also features an ensemble cast. As per reports, Dulquer Salmaan has been roped in for a prominent role as well.

