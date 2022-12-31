Throwback: When Naresh's ex-wife Ramya Raghupathi caught him red-handed with Pavithra Lokesh in a hotel

When the reports of Naresh being married to the Kannada actress surfaced on social media, he denied the reports stating that this is just Ramya Raghupathi's way of defaming him for sending a divorce notice. If the reports are to be believed, Naresh and Pavithra Lokesh were living together after his separation from Ramya Raghupathi. For the unaware, Naresh has entered matrimony thrice and is also the father of three sons from his previous marriages. The actress also attended late Krishna's birthday celebration last year with the Ghattamaneni family. It may also be interesting to know that Pavithra Lokesh was seen as Mahesh Babu's mother in his latest release, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, with Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady.

Superstar Mahesh Babu 's half-brother Naresh made headlines for the wrong reasons in July this year. He was attacked by his then-wife Ramya Raghupathi after being caught red-handed with actress Pavitra Lokesh in a hotel room in Mysore. A video of her attacking the two with her slipper at a hotel in Mysore did rounds on social media. Ramya Raghupathi caught them red-handed as they were exiting the hotel. Police personnel and eyewitness even tried to stop her.

About Naresh

Naresh is the son of actress Vijaya Nirmala and the late veteran Tollywood star Krishna Murthy. Aside from being an actor, he is also a politician and social activist. He faced the camera at a very young age as a child artist back in 1970. Later, he went on to star in around 200 films. Some of his most notable films include Rendu Jella Sita in 1983, Sreevariki Prema Lekha in 1984, Sri Kanaka Mahalaxmi Recording Dance Troupe in 1987, Bava Bava Panneeru in 1989, Manasu Mamatha in 199O and Jamba Lakidi Pamba in 1993, to name just a few.

A little about Pavitra Lokesh?

Now, coming to Pavitra Lokesh, She entered the limelight at the young age of 16, and is known for her supporting roles in Kannada and Telugu films such as Swathi Muthu in 2003, Malla in 2004, Monda in 2004, Nija in 2004, Holi in 2010, and Amma in 2001, among others.

On the other hand, Pavitra Lokesh has also been divorced from her first husband, a Software Engineer. She later entered into a relationship with Suchendra Prasad. The couple parted ways in 2018.

Marriage is on the cards for Naresh and Pavithra Lokesh!

Putting the past behind them, Naresh and Pavithra Lokesh have decided to take their relationship to the next level. Today on 31st December Naresh took to his Twitter handle and dropped a video, confirming his marriage plans with Pavitra Lokesh, "New Year New Beginnings Need all your blessings From us to all of you #HappyNewYear - Mee #PavitraNaresh." The clip features the two lovebirds sharing a kiss amidst a romantic setting with flattering lights and cake, leaving the netizens awestruck.

