Throwback: When Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan visited the Golden Temple and enjoyed langar

Power couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan recently made headlines with their intimate and dreamy wedding. As the lovebirds embarked on a new journey as Mr and Mrs, let us go back in time and check out a video of these two in the famous Golden Temple in Amritsar. Back in 2018, Lady Superstar and the director paid a visit to Punjab and sought blessings at the Gurudwara.

They even enjoyed langar during their visit. Several glimpses from their trip made it to social media and fans were in awe of the adorable couple. In one of the posts, Nayanthara can be seen donning a white suit with a dupatta on her head, while Vignesh Shivan accompanies his ladylove in a blue shirt.

Check out the video below:

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan flew to Thailand after the wedding and dropped sneak peeks of their time, which left the netizens awestruck.

Their love story is also like one of the movies, these two meet and gradually fell in love during the shooting of their 2015 drama, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. The couple moved in together a few years ago and then finally took the plunge on 9th June 2022. They had a beautiful star-studded ceremony in Chennai.

On the work front, Nayanthara is currently busy with Shah Rukh Khan's highly-discussed drama, Jawan. Directed by Atlee, the movie will also have Sanya Malhotra in a crucial role. Scheduled to be released on 2nd June 2023, the flick will be available in five languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. She also has God-Father alongside Chiranjeevi in her kitty.

In the meantime, Vignesh Shivan has joined hands with Ajith Kumar for his next, tentatively titled AK62.

