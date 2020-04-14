Throwback: When Nayanthara couldn't take her eyes off beau Vignesh Shivan

Throwback to when Nayanthara could not take her eyes off Vignesh Shivan during a family gathering for Thanks Giving.

The fans of lady superstar Nayanthara couldn’t be much happier for she is having a steady and happy relationship with Kollywood director Vignesh Shivan, as we all know the heartbreaks and obstacles that Nayanthara has faced in her past relationships. Recently, during an event, Nayanthara opened up about her relationship with Vignesh Shivan for the first time. Off late, the couple has been posting photos and video of them together, while giving us all major couple goals. In one such throwback picture, we cannot help but notice how Nayanthara has her eyes on Vignesh Shivan like she couldn’t take them off.

Talking about the love of south India’s lady superstar, it all started when Nayanthara made her comeback to Kollywood with the film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, directed by Vignesh Shivan in 2015. The film has the song Thangame Unnathan, from which Vignesh started calling Nayan, Thangame. In his social media posts too, he has addressed her Thangame several times. Here are some more posts of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, where they both have their eyes fixed to each other.

On the work front, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are joining hands for yet another film directed by the latter, Kaathu Vaakkula Rendu Kaadhal. The film has Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha and Nayanthara playing the lead roles. Nayanthara will also be seen as the lead actor in RJ Balaji directorial religious film Mookuthi Amman. She will be seen playing one of the leading ladies in Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Annaatthe.

