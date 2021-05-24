Throwback: When Nayanthara in her viral speech at an award function event left everyone surprised

Over the years, Nayanthara has delivered some powerful roles and has always left her fans amazed. She is a strong-headed lady who has carved a niche for herself in the film industry.

In 2017, Kollywood's superstar Nayanthara won the SIIMA Awards for Best Actress for her role in the film, Irumugan. Directed by Anand Shankar, the film featured Vikram, Nayanthara and Nithya Menen in the lead roles. Nayanthara was super happy about winning the award for the film. However, what caught everyone's attention was her speech at the awards night. The stunner revealed that in a proper commercial film, it very difficult for a successful actor like her to get substantial roles.

Nayanthara said, "This award is very special to me. Irumugan is a mainstream, proper proper commercial film. Usually, in a proper commercial film, with a big star like Vikram Sir, heroines won't have much work. They won't give them that much importance. But thank you, I really want to thank Anand Shankar, for believing in me and believing that a heroine can do so much more than just do the songs." Nayanthara in her short speech gave a reality check on the male dominance in the film industry.

Over the years, Nayanthara has delivered some powerful roles and has always left her fans amazed. She is a strong-headed lady who has carved a niche for herself in the film industry. During an interview with Vogue India in 2019, Nayanthara spoke about how she decides to shoot when and what in the male-dominated film industry.

She said, "Why should men have all the power all the time? The problem is that women don’t feel confident to be in a commanding role, to be able to say, this is what I want, and this is what I will do. It’s not a gender thing, ultimately—if I can listen to you, you should listen to me, too." Nayanthara also spoke about how she doesn't let success or stardom to get into the head. “I’m not someone who lets success go to my head."

