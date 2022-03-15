Throwback: When Nayanthara left everyone awestruck with divine beauty in white dress clicked by Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara is one of the most beautiful actresses in the South film industry. After working for more than fifteen years in the industry, the diva has truly made her mark. Apart from her talent and versatility, the actress also possesses great looks and a great sense of style, which she made sure to experiment with and leaves us awestruck. One such pic, which made everyone fall in love with her all over again was when she posed for a pic from a mirror view as her boyfriend Vignesh Shivan clicked her

Back in 2019, the actor was spotted vacationing in Santorini, Greece, dressed in a fail-safe white summer dress. She kept things fuss-free by skipping on accessories entirely and opting for a neat ponytail and bold makeup. This pic, clicked by Vignesh Shivan made us what a beautiful view of the director.

This pic back then went viral as well. Fans of the couple just can't get over their sizzling chemistry and are totally in awww as they call them a perfect couple.

The couple have been dating since 2015 and since then they have been setting couple goals and are head over heels in love with each other.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the boyfriend and girlfriend duo are also waiting for the release of their romantic drama Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. The enjoys a solid cast of Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal will be released in theatres on 11 February.

