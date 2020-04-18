Throwback: When Nayanthara opened up about how she regretted starring in THIS superhit film with Suriya

Talking during an interview, lady superstar Nayanthara had opened up that it was a bad decision that she agreed to act in the film Ghajini.

We all know that Lady Superstar Nayanthara had had some rough years in her life. However, the way she bounced back to normalcy will inspire us hugely. While we are waiting to see the actor on the big screens in his next film, let’s revisit her old interview about her bad decision to act in Suriya and Asin starrer Ghajini. Talking to Sify, she opened up that she regretted the decision to act in the film.

While saying so, she also stated that it was a part of her learning curve. Directed by AR Murugadoss, Ghajini, was an action drama, that featured Nayanthara in a supporting role. The film turned out to be blockbuster. While Suriya and Asin played the lead actors in the film, Jiah Khan, Riyaz Khan and Pradeep Rawat were also seen in supporting roles. The film was remade in Hindi and Amir Khan played the lead role, while Asin made her Bollywood debut with Ghajini in Hindi.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara was last seen in Rajinikanth’s Darbar, directed by AR Murugadoos. She has been roped in to play one of the leading ladies in Rajinikanth’s next film Annaatthe. She will also be seen playing the lead role in RJ Balaji directorial Mookuthi Amman. The film was wrapped up a couple of months back. She has been roped in to play the female lead along with Samantha Akkineni in Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which has Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Sify

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×