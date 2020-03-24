THROWBACK: When Nayanthara took break from films and didn’t even see channels that telecasted her songs

Nayanthara is one of the actresses who is ruling the male-dominated industry like a boss. However, there was a time when Nayanthara had decided to completely cut off from movies.

South Indian film industry's talented and successful actress Nayanthara is known for her bold and straightforward attitude. Over the years, the stunner has ruled the film industry with her strong roles in the films. She is one of the actresses who is ruling the male-dominated industry like a boss. However, there was a time when Nayanthara had decided to completely cut off from movies. Though she was at the peak of her career, the Ladysuperstar decided to take a break in 2011. Her 11-month self-exile from movies had left her fans shocked.

During the same time, Nayanthara made sure to know more about herself. She didn't even watch the movies or songs that were telecasted on the channels. During an interview with Vogue in 2019, Nayanthara revealed, “I was in a personal space....I didn’t watch channels where my movies and songs were being played."

Revealing about why she prefers to stay away from the media and crowd, Nayanthara had revealed, "She says, “I don’t want the world to know what I am thinking. I am a very private person. I’m not very good with crowds.”

Nayanthara's last film before she decided to take a break in 2011 was Sri Rama Rajyam. The Telugu epic devotional film was produced by Yalamanchali Sai Babu under Sri Sai Baba Movies banner. She made her comeback to Kollywood two years later in 2013.

