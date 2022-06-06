Throwback: When Nayanthara won hearts with her romantic surprise to Vignesh Shivan on Valentine's Day; WATCH

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are a power couple in Hollywood, who has been in a relationship for almost 7 years. The duo are currently the talk of the town as they are all set to tie the knot in just a few days, on June 9. On that note, we have got you the best throwback of the couple that you need to watch as it's all things cute and will also make you believe in love.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan never shy away from flaunting their love for each other and we have seen such instances many times. The couple's 2022 Valentine's Day celebrations were dreamy and full of love. From mid-night surprises to gorging on yummy desserts, the couple did it all and enjoyed the day to the fullest.

Exactly at 12 midnight, Nayanthara surprised her beau with a flower bouquet just like how she did the first time she saw him. and the way he kissed her on the forehead after a warm hug is all things romantic. Sharing it on Instagram, he wrote, "when she comes and gives flowers...just like the first time :) It surely is a Happy Valentine's Day."

He also posted a couple of unseen romantic photos with the lady superstar alongside a heartfelt note that read, "Happy Valentine’s Day to all the lovely people around ! Its love ! That completes this life …. Hence! Have time & interest to be in love and to be loved!."

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are expected to get married on June 9 and recently we have also got hands on the wedding invite, which is aesthetic and dreamy. Our sources further claim, "Nayan and Vignesh are getting married at a resort in Mahabs, (Mahabalipuram) in Tamil Nadu. It will be low-key in presence of close friends and family members followed by a lavish wedding reception in Chennai. The wedding preparations are on in full swing. Everything would be very traditional and personalised."

