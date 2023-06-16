Throwback: When Pawan Kalyan said 'get lost' to Ram Charan after borrowing his pocket money; VIDEO

The mega family featuring Chiranjeevi and his brothers Pawan Kalyan and Naga Babu are one of the prominent families in the Telugu industry. They share a very close bond with each other. And not just them, even the next generation of the mega family that includes Ram Charan, Varun Tej, Niharika Konidela, Sai Dharam Tej, and Allu Arjun also share a beautiful bond together. Today, we bring a throwback to when Pawan Kalyan revealed how he used to borrow Ram Charan and other mega-cousin's pocket money.

In an old interview with anchor Suma, Chiranjeevi, his brother Pawan Kalyan and son Ram Charan together took part in a talk show for the promotions of RRR actor's debut film Chirutha. During that time, Acharya actor revealed that Powerstar used to take money from Mega cousins.

The Vakeel Saab actor opened up about it and said, "I used to get Rs. 5000 every month before my film career but it come to an end once I came into films. After my first film, there’s been a lean period where I haven’t had any money in hand. I hesitated to ask my brother or sister-in-law as I was already launched into films."

He further laughed and added, "But Charan and these kids used to have a lot of pocket money but still don’t know how to spend it (Laughs). So, I made a deal with them to give their pocket money to me. I convinced them that I will get a lot of films, so I will repay you guys with a lot of interest. These kids even asked me for their money until my film Kushi’s release. I told them to get lost saying 'what money'."

About Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan and mega cousins

Well, Pawan Kalyan considers Ram Charan his son and often expressed his affection for the actor on many occasions. In fact, the actor and politician is also super close to Charan's mom and considers her mom figure as she helped and guided him to follow the right path in life.

For the unversed, the entire mega family including brothers, cousins and their spouses got together to celebrate the engagement ceremony of Varun Tej with Lavanya Tripathi. Several photos of Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun and other mega cousins went viral on social media.

