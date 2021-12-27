Throwback: When Pooja Hegde channelled her inner musician and crooned a soothing song

Pooja Hegde is one the most popular actresses of this generation. This beauty charmed the Tollywood audiences with her performances in movies like Duvvada Jagannadham (2017,) Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava (2018) and the recent blockbuster hit Ala Vaikunthapurramloo (2020.)

The actress enjoys a huge social media following and often takes to her Instagram account to share fun snippets of her personal and professional life. We got you a perfect throwback and it will leave your day in peace and soothing. Well, a throwback to the time when Pooja Hegde turned into a guitarist and singer. The actress posted a video of her singing the song Photograph by pop singer Ed Sheeran while playing the guitar. This video gives us enough evidence that Pooja has a talent for singing and there is a possibility she might try her luck with singing.

Check out the post below: