Throwback: When Prabhas gained 20 kgs for SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali: The Conclusion

Prabhas, who became the nation’s heartthrob after his spectacular performance in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise, had gained 20 kgs for his role in the mega-project.

SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise has been one of the biggest blockbusters Indian cinema has ever witnessed. The magnum opus, which featured Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia in key roles, came in two instalments – Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion – and each instalment emerged as a huge blockbuster. While the storyline and Rajamouli’s direction left everyone amazed, the audience was in awe of the lead stars breathtaking performances. Remember the charm Prabhas exuded as Amrendra and Mahendra Baahubali and Rana’s evil looks as Bhallaladeva?

Both the stars had put in a lot of efforts for their respective roles in the Baahubali franchise. But did you know that Prabhas had gained 20 kgs for his role in Baahubali: The Conclusion? Yes! You read it right. The actor, who played the role of the lead protagonist, underwent a strict regime for diet and workout to put on 20 kgs of weight to do justice to his role of a warrior prince. In fact, Prabhas’ trainer also revealed his fitness regime and stated, "For Baahubali, we took to old-school methods, targeting one body part, like chest, arms or legs every day. Weights would be heavy to enable us to create that bulk. There was a point when he was lifting as much as bodybuilders do."

This isn’t all. Prabhas gave five years of his life to the Baahubali franchise and didn’t take up any project during the particular time frame. Undoubtedly, the superstar breathed and breathed Baahubali and it did establish him as a heartthrob of the nation. And while Prabhas calls the Baahubali franchise a once in a lifetime opportunity, investing the time and energy in the magnum opus was worth all the efforts.

