THROWBACK: When Prabhas' mother Siva Kumari revealed why the actor hasn’t gotten married

In today's throwback, we revisit the time when Prabhas' mother, Siva Kumari, revealed why he has not gotten married yet. According to a report by News18, she shared that the actor has a close friend named Ravi who once went through a difficult phase in life after his relationship ended. Seeing his friend in such a condition, Prabhas became deeply concerned for him.

At the same time, Prabhas developed a fear of heartbreaks in relationships. As a result, he feels hesitant about getting married after witnessing Ravi's struggles. Siva Kumari also mentioned that Prabhas had no interest in marriage.

Earlier this year, the Kalki 2898 AD actor's aunt Shyamala Devi dropped a major hint about his marriage during a visit to the Kanaka Durga Temple in Vijayawada. As per a report by 123Telugu, she shared that Prabhas will soon tie the knot. However, she refrained from sharing any details about the bride-to-be.

Buzz about Prabhas' wedding is not new. It has been a frequent topic on the internet. During an event for Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD in Hyderabad, the actor spoke about these rumors. He clarified the situation and set the record straight.

He said, "I am not getting married soon because I don't want to hurt the feelings of my female fans."

On the work front, Prabhas has several promising films in his pipeline including Salaar 2, Kalki 2898 AD Part 2, Spirit, The Raja Saab, and a film with Hanu Raghavapudi.

The actor is currently shooting for his horror comedy film The Raja Saab. The makers earlier shared a note on X and revealed that the film is nearing its completion. "The Raja Saab shooting is progressing rapidly with continuous day-and-night schedules. Nearly 80% of the shoot has been completed, and post-production work is in full swing," the statement read.

Take a look at the full statement below:

The movie was earlier going to hit the big screens on April 10, 2025. However, the film might get postponed to a later date.

