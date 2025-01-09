THROWBACK: When Prabhas openly admitted feeling ‘embarrassed’ to perform lip-lock scenes on-screen

Prabhas enjoys a massive fan following across the country, and his films never fail to impress the audience. However, he once opened up about that one thing which is most difficult for him to do in front of the camera.

According to Times Now News, Prabhas, in one of his older interviews, had opened up about the one thing he really finds challenging to do in front of the camera. The actor openly admitted finding it awkward to do kissing scenes on-screen.

He said, “It’s quite difficult and awkward for me to act in lip-lock scenes. I am a very shy person, and I get very embarrassed to perform the kissing scenes in front of the camera.”

Well, in one of his previous statements, Prabhas had expressed how he happens to be quite a shy lad in real life and gets even more embarrassed whenever he has to do some of his scenes with a lot of people in front of him.

Prabhas even revealed how he cannot even stand to go in front of a lot of people, his fans, without feeling shy.

The Rebel star had said, “I’m lazy, shy, and can’t meet people. I have these three problems, and sometimes I think about it. Why am I in this field? Am I right or wrong? Luckily, Baahubali happened. Now, I don’t have a chance.”

On the work front, Prabhas has quite a number of films panned out, including The Raja Saab, Fauji, Spirit, Salaar 2, and a special cameo in Vishnu Manchu’s film Kannappa.

