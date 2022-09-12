Throwback: When Prabhas posed for a perfect PIC with his late uncle Krishnam Raju and family

Prabhas and late veteran actor Krishnam Raju are nephew and uncle. They share a very close bond, more likely like father and son. Krishnam Raju, not only grew up Prabhas but also introduced him as a hero in Tollywood with a movie titled Eeshwar. As the Radhe Shyam actor lost his father in a very early stage, he always considered his uncle Krishnam Raju, his father, hero, inspiration, and guiding force in life.

On Sunday, September 9, Krishnam Raju passed away at the age of 83 due to illness. While Prabhas and his family are heartbroken with this huge loss, let's take a look at their perfect family throwback pic. Check out this throwback picture of Prabhas with his uncle and also the rest of their family. They all make for a happy family and their bond is highly palpable.

