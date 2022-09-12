Throwback: When Prabhas posed for a perfect PIC with his late uncle Krishnam Raju and family
As Prabhas is heartbroken with his uncle Krishnam Raju's demise, here take a look at this perfect throwback family pic.
Prabhas and late veteran actor Krishnam Raju are nephew and uncle. They share a very close bond, more likely like father and son. Krishnam Raju, not only grew up Prabhas but also introduced him as a hero in Tollywood with a movie titled Eeshwar. As the Radhe Shyam actor lost his father in a very early stage, he always considered his uncle Krishnam Raju, his father, hero, inspiration, and guiding force in life.
On Sunday, September 9, Krishnam Raju passed away at the age of 83 due to illness. While Prabhas and his family are heartbroken with this huge loss, let's take a look at their perfect family throwback pic. Check out this throwback picture of Prabhas with his uncle and also the rest of their family. They all make for a happy family and their bond is highly palpable.
Krishnam Raju and Prabhas will be sharing screen space yet again in the upcoming film Radhe Shyam. Krishnam Raju has previously worked with Prabhas in superhit films like Billa and Rebel.
Krishnam Raju always wanted to see Prabhas get married and settle down. There were reports that the Baahubali actor is all set to tie the knot this year. Reports also suggest that his uncle and senior rebel star Krishnam Raju will announce the same soon. However, before this good news itself, Krishnam Raju left for heavenly adobe.
Meanwhile, According to reports, Krishnam had been facing health issues for some time and was getting treated at a private hospital. The last rites will be performed Monday afternoon at Maha Prasthanam in Jubilee Hills. He will be served with state honours in Hyderabad on Monday.