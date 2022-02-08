Throwback: When Prabhas revealed why he calls his loved ones 'Darling' & the story behind it

While Prabhas is an explosive persona on the screen, he is quite the opposite away from the screen. Prabhas is known to be shy, down to earth, and has a very affable personality, which is why people love him so much. despite being the biggest star in the South, he still refers to his fans and loved ones with his catchphrase 'Darling'. In an interview, Prabhas about his most frequently used word ‘darling’ and how he started it first.

Prabhas reportedly says that he too has no idea how it all started, but the word must be stuck during the making of ‘Bujjigadu’ with him by director Puri Jagannadh, who used to be so cool on film sets and Prabhas used to call the director darling. Later, It has become his catchy word, as he uses it to address all his near and dear including his fans, and at least once he utters the word ‘darling’ in every film!

Meanwhile, Prabhas is waiting for the release of Radhe Shyam, which got postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19. The Radha Krishna Kumar directorial will now be out in theatres on 11 March. He also has Adipurush with Om Raut featuring Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon, Spirit with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, ProjectK with Deepika Padukone, a new schedule is likely to start next week and Salaar with Prashanth Neel and Shruti Haasan in his kitty and they are different parts of production.

