Throwback: When Prabhas teased Anushka Shetty for playing his mother in Baahubali & proved they have best bond

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty are the cutest on-screen pair in Tollywood. Whenever they come on the screen, it's a visual treat for fans. Be it whatever role, Prabhas' business partner in Billa, lover in Mirchi, or mother in Baahubali. Their performance, camerideide and chemistry is visible in every character, which is why audiences love them so much.

However, Anushka Shetty playing Prabhas' mother in Baahubali was a huge shock back then when it was announced. Fans wondered why the director SS Rajamouli chose her for the role and the question was always asked during the promotional interviews too. So for today's throwback we got one such clip where Prabhas can be seen pulling the leg of Anushka for playing her mother in the film.

Prabhas pulling Anushka leg said, "this movie gives encouragement and inspiration to do many more mother roles in future." To which Anushka laughs and replies, If Rajamaouli sir is there, then I will definitely do it. Prabhas quickly says she won't do it for me.

Anushka Shetty then says, "Rajamouli sir and Prabhas, yes both of them. I will only play Prabhas's mother role under Rajamouli sir's direction." After this fun candid conversation, both can be laughing out loud and saying if such a combination happens, they will name the movie name mother.

The most special thing that fans can't get over this video is their friendship and comfortness with each other. Prabhas is never seen laughing out and enjoying an interview like this ever. So fans of Prabhas and Anushka love this bond and are expecting to witness them both together again on the screen.

There are strong speculations that Prabhas and Anushka Shetty will come back together for an upcoming film, directed by Maruthi. Touted to be a mass masala entertainer, the movie will cater to all types of viewers in our society.

On the work front, Prabhas has line up of movies. He has has Adipurush with Om Raut featuring Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon, Spirit with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, ProjectK with Deepika Padukone, and Salaar with Prashanth Neel. Anushka Shetty announced her new film with director Mahesh Babu and bankrolled by UV Creations. The shooting of the film will go on floors soon.