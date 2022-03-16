THROWBACK: When Puneeth Rajkumar professed having a crush on veteran actress Sumalatha

Apart from being a great actor, Puneeth Rajkumar was loved by one and all for his down earth nature, kindness, childlike heart and many other things. While the entire industry, fans and family are still grieving over the loss of Powerstar, here is a moment of him that will give you a happy smile.

Back when Puneeth Rajkumar was 5 years old, he had a huge crush on veteran actress Sumalatha, who was a dream actress in Sandalwood. Not just crush, the power star wanted to marry her.

In a show, Puneeth Rajkumar confessed his feelings for Sumalatha. On the chat show, it was revealed that Puneeth had a huge crush on Sumalatha upon seeing her on the sets of the film. He would go home and say that he wanted to marry her. The feelings of Puneeth were so evident that Sumalatha's husband Ambareesh was also aware of it. In fact, Ambareesh also used to tease Puneeth remembering how he wanted to marry his wife.

This special episode of Puneeth and Sumalatha gained huge TRP ratings and fans loved Puneeth Rajkumar's honesty and simplicity. It was this quality of his that made him stand out from other stars.

Puneeth Rajkumar's last film James is James is gearing up for the grand release on his birthday, March 17. Directed by Chethan Kumar, his brothers Raghavendra Rajkumar and Shivarajkumar will also be seen in special roles in the venture.

