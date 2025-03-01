Throwback: When Rajinikanth opened up about why he wouldn’t remake Amitabh Bachchan’s Cheeni Kum

Superstar Rajinikanth, who made his debut in 1975, went on to become one of the biggest names in Indian cinema over the last 50 years. The actor has created a niche for himself with his unique style in commercial films.

The actor seems to be quite rigid about the kind of films he wishes to make, which was evident from an interaction he had with ace director K. Balachander back in 2010. Speaking to the Apoorva Raagangal director during the Directors’ Union Celebration event, Rajinikanth responded to Balachander’s question about why he would never remake Amitabh Bachchan’s 2007 film Cheeni Kum.

The Jailer actor explained that his satisfaction does not come from making films that tap into his artistic side. Instead, he prefers focusing on big commercial ventures, revealing that he is personally fond of such films. While he acknowledged that Cheeni Kum itself is a commercial film, his interest lies in larger-than-life commercial films.

When asked about the works he believes would stand the test of time, Rajinikanth named three films that satisfied his artistic, spiritual, and commercial sides. He cited the 1985 film Sri Raghavendra, the 1995 film Baashha, and the 2010 film Enthiran.

The actor has consistently demonstrated his deep understanding of audience preferences, successfully blending commercial appeal with evolving tastes. Rajinikanth also stated that while he would love to win a National Award for Best Actor, the outcome ultimately depends on working with the right kind of directors.

On the work front, Rajinikanth is currently working on his next film with Lokesh Kanagaraj, titled Coolie. The film, marking the duo's first collaboration, features an ensemble cast including Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Sathyaraj, and many more in prominent roles.

Additionally, it was recently revealed that Pooja Hegde would be joining the film’s cast for a dance number. Furthermore, Pinkvilla confirmed that Bollywood star Aamir Khan would be making a cameo appearance in the film. Coolie has been bankrolled by Sun Pictures, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music. Girish Gangadharan handles the cinematography, while Philomin Raj takes care of the film’s editing.

Following Coolie, Rajinikanth is set to reunite with Nelson Dilipkumar for the sequel to his 2023 film Jailer. Titled Jailer 2, the film will feature music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The project was recently announced with the makers sharing a small teaser as well.