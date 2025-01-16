THROWBACK: When Rajinikanth spilled beans on the inspiration behind his iconic style of cigarette flip in films

Rajinikanth is an icon in the Indian film industry. Even at the age of 74, his unmatched vigor is an inspiration to many. In one of his older interviews, the legendary star revealed a curious anecdote behind his iconic cigarette flip, a signature move he often performs in his films.

Back in 2018, in an interview with India Today, Rajinikanth surprised everyone when he revealed that those signature tricks he performed on-screen were not his own but were inspired by another actor.

Thalaiva recalled working on that particular style statement while he was in Bengaluru after he saw Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha do it in one of his films.

He then mentioned having improvised on the latter’s tricks for quite a few days before finally pulling it off on-screen. Moreover, he tagged it as a tough ordeal since it all depends on the lines being said in that particular shot, as well as managing the perfect timing.

In his words, “First, Shatrughan Sinha did it in one Hindi picture. From there, I took it and I improvised. It is a skill but, more than that, the timing is important. When you do that, you have to know between which lines you should perform it. It is not just about throwing and catching. You should assess the situation and the dialogue and decide at what time you have to flick it."

Continuing his revelation, Rajinikanth also spilled the beans on how he manages super-fast gestures and tricks, which have been deemed one of his iconic style statements in films by his fans.

Advertisement

In response, the Jailer 2 star revealed that all those tricks and swift movements he performs on-screen are part of his natural acting spree and not something he does overtly.

ALSO READ: Did you know Prabhas dropped out at the last minute from THIS iconic cop action drama, only to be replaced by Ravi Mohan?