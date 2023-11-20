Throwback: When Rajinikanth visited a fan’s house in US and surprised them; see VIDEO

Superstar Rajinikanth, the leading star of Indian cinema is widely known and popular in the world and is a recognizable face in the country. The actor is known to have a simplistic mindset and is pretty much private about his personal life.

This is the reason the actor is often seen taking morning strolls in his locality without any security personnel and is said that he even takes up disguises to go around the city without being caught in the public eye. Similarly, sometimes, the actor surprises his fans by dropping in unannounced. An old viral video of the actor brings back the memory of the actor’s simple nature and good heart.

Watch a video when Rajinikanth surprised his fans in the US

In the video, we can see the Superstar walking beside a house where a Tamil family resides. The family members are in utter disbelief to see a superstar like him casually dropping in to meet them. He visited their house and as he intended to, Rajinikanth in his simple nature asked them, “Sorry I am spoiling your sleep?”

Similar to this very incident, Rajinikanth was also recently spotted visiting a bus depot in Bengaluru, where he once worked as a bus conductor before delving into the life of cinema. Everyone at the depot was in complete awe to see him casually drop by there, clicking pictures with them and spending some time conversing with everyone.

Rajinikanth’s work front

Superstar Rajinikanth was last seen this year with the film Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar which had Vinayakan, Vasanth Ravi, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, and many more in prominent roles, with Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff and Shiva Rajkumar playing cameo roles in it.

Furthermore, Rajinikanth will be seen in an extended cameo role himself in the sports drama film Lal Salaam, directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth which has Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the leading roles.

Moreover, the superstar is currently working with Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel for his next film, tentatively called Thalaivar 170 which has actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, and Fahadh Faasil in key roles. Later on, he is also set to star in director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next film.

