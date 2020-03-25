Throwback: When Rajinikanth was terrified of Amitabh Bachchan for doing romantic scenes with Aishwarya Rai

Their onscreen chemistry had caught everyone's attention. However, Rajinikanth was super scared of Amitabh Bachchan for doing romantic scenes with Aishwarya Rai in the film.

Superstar Rajinikanth and have worked together in Shankar's Enthiran. Aishwarya played the role of Sana, Dr Vasheegaran's girlfriend. Chitti, the robot, played by Rajinikanth falls in love with her in the film. Their onscreen chemistry had caught everyone's attention. However, Rajinikanth was super scared of Amitabh Bachchan for doing romantic scenes with Aishwarya in the film. Years ago, during an event in Malaysia, the superstar revealed that he was hesitant to romance Aish on the big screen.

"I was not comfortable doing love scenes. She is an artist, a born artist, but was scared because I presume Amitabhji saying 'Khabardar' Rajini," IB Times had quoted the Darbar actor. During the event, on a lighter note, the Kabali star also took a dig at Aishwarya Rai for taking a lot of time to get ready. He said, "There is a scene in the film in which she is seen without make-up. Unfortunately, she takes 1 to 1.30 hours to get de-glamorous."

Though Rajinikanth and Aishwarya have worked together only once in 2010 superhit sci-fi Robot, they still share hearty laughs and indulge into candid chats during events.

On the other hand, Rajinikanth and Big B's friendship is decades old and special. At the Darbar launch event last year, the Tamil superstar spoke his heart out about his friendship with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Thalaiva also revealed about the three advice he received from Big B. “Not only in front of the camera, I look up to how Amitabh Bachchan is off-camera also. There are many moments that define our friendship," said Rajinikanth.

