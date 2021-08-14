THROWBACK: When Rakul Preet Singh, Nani, Rana Daggubati, Lakshmi & others vacayed together & set weekend mood

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, it's been a while, we have witnessed celebs together. We surely miss award functions, movie promotions, celeb parties and trips. Although we can't get all those back, for now, these start-studded throwback pictures of South celebs together enjoying a trip is the best treat for now.

Lakshmi Manchu took to her Instagram handle and shared a star-studded vacay picture. In the frame, one can see Rana Daggubati, Laksmi Manchu, Nani, Rakul Preet Singh, Lavanya Tripathi, Pragya Jaiswal and other friends having a gala time. The star-studded pictures were taken in Dubai during an awards ceremony and look like a perfect frame.

Sharing the throwback picture on Instagram, Lakshmi Manchu wrote, “Throwback to one of my most fun-filled trip to Dubai. From indulging into the delicacies of Dubai to feeling gleeful with my dearest friends! I wish there was a Replay button in life, so that I could live those beautiful memories once again! #LakshmiUnfiltered #TravelDiaries #Dubai.” In the pictures, all the actors can be seen in smiles as they dressed in their best attires to enjoy the vacation. She also shared a video of them enjoying the delicious food in Dubai. Take a look here:

Meanwhile, Nani is awaiting the release of Tuck Jagadish and Rana Daggubati is awaiting the release of Virata Parvam, which have been postponed due to coronavirus. Rakul Preet Singh is busy with films like Indian 2 and Ayaalan in the South. Lavanya Tripathi is basking the success of A1 Express and Pragya Jaiswal recently wrapped up Balakrishna starter Akhanda shoot.