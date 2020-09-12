  1. Home
  2. entertainment

THROWBACK: When Rakul Preet Singh said drugs needed to be flushed out of the system

As per the old video, the actress says it was necessary to get drugs flushed out of the system. Rakul Preet Singh further goes on to add that nobody will support drugs and the investigation should be treated as a regular probe.
12310 reads Mumbai Updated: September 13, 2020 12:13 am
Rakul Preet Singh,SouthTHROWBACK: When Rakul Preet Singh said drugs needed to be flushed out of the system
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

A throwback video of actress Rakul Preet Singh shows her talking about drugs. As per the old interview from the year 2017 by TV9, the actress was quizzed about drugs being used as an attention grabbing angle for headlines. Actress Rakul Preet Singh further goes on to add that nobody will support drugs, and the investigation into drugs should be treated as a regular probe. The southern actress goes on to say that there isn't a need to make headlines about the drug probe instead people need to take learning out of it. Rakul also says that it was necessary to get drugs flushed out of the system. Interestingly, Rakul Preet Singh was appointed as the brand ambassador for Telangana state's 'No to Drugs’ campaign.

As per news reports, BJP Spokesperson in Telangana has asked the Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao to launch a probe in the drugs matter.
Rakul Preet Singh's name has been given by actress Rhea Chakraborty in relation to the drugs angle being probed by the Narcotics Control Bureau. The news reports state that Rhea Chakraborty has named Sara Ali Khan, Simone Khambatta apart from Rakul Preet Singh. 

Check out the video:

The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested Rhea Chakraborty, her brother, Showik Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager, Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant in relation to the drug case. The news reports also state that Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea has been rejected and she is at Byculla jail. The actress reportedly also named a filmmaker in connection to the drugs in the late actor's death case.   

(ALSO READ: Rakul Preet Singh shoots in Hyderabad after Rhea Chakraborty names her in a statement to NCB: Report)

Credits :TV9, twitter, viral bhayani

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement