THROWBACK: When Rakul Preet Singh said drugs needed to be flushed out of the system

As per the old video, the actress says it was necessary to get drugs flushed out of the system. Rakul Preet Singh further goes on to add that nobody will support drugs and the investigation should be treated as a regular probe.

A throwback video of actress Rakul Preet Singh shows her talking about drugs. As per the old interview from the year 2017 by TV9, the actress was quizzed about drugs being used as an attention grabbing angle for headlines. Actress Rakul Preet Singh further goes on to add that nobody will support drugs, and the investigation into drugs should be treated as a regular probe. The southern actress goes on to say that there isn't a need to make headlines about the drug probe instead people need to take learning out of it. Rakul also says that it was necessary to get drugs flushed out of the system. Interestingly, Rakul Preet Singh was appointed as the brand ambassador for Telangana state's 'No to Drugs’ campaign.

As per news reports, BJP Spokesperson in Telangana has asked the Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao to launch a probe in the drugs matter.

Rakul Preet Singh's name has been given by actress Rhea Chakraborty in relation to the drugs angle being probed by the Narcotics Control Bureau. The news reports state that Rhea Chakraborty has named Sara Ali Khan, Simone Khambatta apart from Rakul Preet Singh.

The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested Rhea Chakraborty, her brother, Showik Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager, Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant in relation to the drug case. The news reports also state that Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea has been rejected and she is at Byculla jail. The actress reportedly also named a filmmaker in connection to the drugs in the late actor's death case.

