THROWBACK: When Ram Charan and 'Bad Boy' Prabhas set the dance floor on fire

Ram Charan and the 'Bad Boy' Prabhas dance their heart out together on the dance floor in this throwback picture.

Whenever Tollywood celebs gather at one place, it's like a giant festival and fans totally love it. We have one such amazing picture of two most handsome and talented actors of Tollywood, Ram Charan and Prabhas, which is worth million bucks. Prabhas and Ram Charan graced the dance floor with their amazing moves back in 2018. Along with many other celebs, Prabhas and Ram Charan had a gala time together a couple of years ago at SS Rajamouli’s son SS Karthikeya's wedding in Jaipur. It was one of the biggest events. The stars danced their hearts out like never before.

To wish Prabhas on his birthday, Ram Charan posted an awesome picture from the wedding celebrations and wrote, "BAD BOY wishing u a very happy birthday!!! Lots of love to u @actorprabhas." The boys had the best time of their life together and these throwback photos are the proof.

Ram Charan was referring to the song Bad Boy from Saaho movie as he wished him. The song struck the right chord among the music lovers and became a biggest hit from the film. The song featured Jacqueline Fernandez along with Prabhas.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is awaiting the release of Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya in which he is playing a crucial role. He is filming for the much anticipated RRR which features him and Jr. NTR in the lead roles. RRR is a fictional retelling of two of the legendary heroes of India. Ram Charan plays the freedom fighter Alluri Sitaramaraju, while Jr. NTR plays the revolutionary Komaram Bheem. RRR has an ensemble cast of , , Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody. RRR is slated to release in multiple languages on 13th October, ahead of Dussehra.

On the work front, Prabhas will be seen in the upcoming big budget pan Indian film Radhe Shyam, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. A trilingual, Radhe Shyam is set to release in 2021. Prabhas also has an untitled sci-fi film with director Nag Ashwin, which also stars and Amitabh Bachchan. He will also be seen in the role of Lord Ram in the pan Indian big-budget film, Adipurush, which will be directed by Om Raut. The film also stars Bollywood actor as an antagonist.

Credits :Ram Charan Instagram

