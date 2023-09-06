Throwback: When Ram Charan and his wife Upasana spent cozy time on a goofy, fun-filled vacation; Video

It’s an undisputed fact that actor Ram Charan, in spite of his busy schedule never misses to prioritize his family. He always makes it a point to spend cozy time with them. One glance at his Social Media accounts and you will find loads of proof. Last year he shared one such reel that is sure to elevate your mood when he was gearing up for the Oscar-winning movie RRR’s promotions. The reel is that of a trip with his wife Upasana Kamineni prior to the RRR promotions. The video showcased the delightful moments they enjoyed during their trip. In the caption Ram Charan expressed his readiness to dive into the RRR promotions, feeling completely reenergized after the break.

RRR, one of India’s all-time highest-grossing movies, directed by the legend itself, SS Rajamouli, and starring Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn, 'RRR' not only made history in India by redefining Pan-Indian cinema but it also won over American audiences, bringing back prestigious accolades such as the Oscars and Golden Globes, among numerous other awards.

The reel is sure to melt your heart

In the heartwarming video, Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni seem to have had an absolute blast during their journey, starting from their playful antics at the airport to taking a dip in frigid waters and frolicking in the snow, reveling in the joy of a winter wonderland. As the couple devoured mouthfuls of fresh snow, their infectious laughter filled the air. The reel also showcased their playful encounter with adorable Siberian Husky pups. As per the reel, they might also be joined by a handful of friends on this memorable adventure. Upasana too shared the same video on her Instagram account captioning it “Happy Happy State of mind @the happiest place on earth.”

The Yevadu actor recently welcomed their little bundle of joy

Meanwhile, Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on June 20, 2023, at Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. The couple named their baby girl Klin Kaara. They received congratulatory messages from all over the industry. Ram Charan's father, actor Chiranjeevi, said that he is "overjoyed" to become a grandfather. Upasana's father, industrialist Anil Kamineni, said that he is "looking forward to spending time" with his granddaughter.

Ram Charan has always been a private person but expressed his excitement about being a father to a beautiful daughter. In an interview with a Telugu news channel, he said that he is "overwhelmed" with joy and that he is "looking forward to being the best father he can be."

"I am so happy to welcome my little princess into this world. She is the light of our lives and we are so grateful to have her. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with her and watch her grow up." said the doting father who is already head over heels in love with his little princess.

A busy time ahead for Ram with a plethora of big-banner projects

On the professional front, the Magadheera actor has an exciting lineup in the works. He is set to star in the Telugu action film Game Changer (formerly known as RC 15) opposite the Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani, directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Shankar. Earlier he shared screen space with Advani in the movie Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

Following this, Ram Charan is gearing up for his roles in RC 16 and RC 17. According to producer Dil Raju, who shared some insights in a recent interview with Great Andhra, Game Changer is slated for a Sankranti release next year. Additionally, fans can anticipate another exciting collaboration as Ram Charan might team up with Gautam Tinnanuri, the director of the Jersey Fame. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet.

With these promising projects on the horizon, Ram Charan continues to solidify his position as a versatile and highly sought-after actor in the Telugu film industry, leaving fans eagerly awaiting his upcoming releases.

