Throwback: When Ram Charan and niece Navishka took the internet by storm with their performance on Baby Shark
Take a look at this throwback video of Ram Charan and his niece Navishka dancing on the peppy number Baby Shark.
Ram Charan is one of the most bankable stars in the South at the moment. Post giving a memorable performance as Alluri Sitarama Raju in SS Rajamouli's period action drama, RRR, the actor is busy working on his 15th project with director S Shankar. Besides a successful professional journey, he also enjoys a fulfilling personal life. On this note let us revisit an old video of the Acharya actor that will bring a smile to your face.
Back in August 2020, Ram Charan took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video of himself dancing to the popular Baby Shark song with his niece Navishka. He captioned the adorable post, "Dance off with this darling." The actor and the little munchkin were seen making some cute moves, taking the internet by storm.
For the unversed, Chiranjeevi's daughter Sreeja and son-in-law Kalyan Dhev welcomed Navishka in December 2018. Sreeja also has another daughter with her ex-husband Sirish Bhardwaj.
Upcoming films
Ram Charan is presently in New Zealand to shoot for his next, tentatively titled RC15. Bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the venture stars Bollywood beauty, Kiara Advani, as the leading lady. Additionally, SJ Suryah will also play a crucial role in the film, along with Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra in pivotal roles, along with others. It is believed that Ram Charan will be playing a decorated Civil Service officer in his next.
The captivating story of RC15 has been penned by filmmaker Karthik Subbaraju, whereas Tirru is handling the camera work for the film. Well-known music director S Thaman has rendered the songs and background score for the movie, and Jani Master is choreographing the dance numbers. The pan-Indian film is being shot in multiple languages simultaneously including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.
