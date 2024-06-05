Throwback: When Ram Charan and Rana Daggubati left Kiara Advani blushing with Vijay Deverakonda’s name

Vijay Deverakonda is known for his exceptional onscreen performance and dashing looks. The actor is ruling millions of hearts across the country.

Apart from his fans, Vijay also gets a lot of love and admiration from his peers in the Industry. Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is also a Vijay Deverakonda fan. Yes, you read it right. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress has confessed her love for the actor in the past.

Kiara Advani is a true Vijay Deverakonda fan

A clip from a past interview where the Shershaah actor confessed to being a great Vijay Deverakonda fan has gone viral. Kiara was in conversation with superstars Ram Charan and Rana Daggubati when the Baahubali actor asked if she was a Vijay Deverakonda fan.

Reacting to the question, Advani said, “A huge fan’’. Further, Ram Charan also confirmed the same by saying that every time he invites her for dinner, the actress inquires if the Arjun Reddy actor will be coming or not.

Kiara Advani also urged Rana Daggubati to introduce her to Vijay when Rana said that he is good friends with him. It seems Preeti from Kabir Singh is a loyal fan of Arjun Reddy.

The duo has appeared several times in public and even done a commercial ad for a reputed clothing brand. It would be great to see Kiara and Vijay Deverakonda paired together in a romantic film.

What's next for Kiara Advani and Vijay Deverakonda?

On the work front, Kiara Advani last appeared in the romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha. The Kabir Singh actress has some exciting projects in her kitty. The first is the political action thriller Game Changer, with superstar Ram Charan.

Recently, the makers of Game Changer released the first song, Jaragandi which received a positive response from the audience. The song featured Kiara Advani with Ram Charan dancing to the tunes of the Powerpack dance number.

Apart from that, Kiara will also be seen in War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, and Don 3 with Ranveer Singh.

As per India Today's latest reports, an industry source has informed that Don 3's schedule is on track and the team will start shooting it next year. "Don 3 was always intended to get on the floors in 2025. The prep has been planned accordingly." stated the source.

