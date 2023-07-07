Throwback: When Ram Charan and Upasana exchanged eye glances during first meet before marriage; VIDEO

Ram Charan and Upasana are one of the most sorted-after couples in the South. the duo complements each other in a perfect balance, personally and professionally as well. They are very well brought up, behaved, and respected despite belonging to rich and influential families. Here's a beautiful video that describes their relationship perfectly.

Back in 2011, before they tied the knot, Ram Charan and Upasana met for the first time with their families at a temple. The video shows the couple how down to earth and how good they are. The RRR actor can be seen meeting Upasana's family, greeting them, and taking blessings. The eyes glances exchanged and shyness during the first meet is clearly visible and super cute.

Ram Charan and Upasana's love story

Ram Charan and Upasana's love story is no less than that of a romantic film. They met each other during their college days through mutual friends. When they decided to take their relationship to the next level, their families, who knew each other beforehand, agreed instantly.

Ram Charan got engaged to his college and best friend Upasana on December 11, 2011. After one year of courtship, they tied the knot on June 14, 2012. It was a close-knit affair attended by close friends and family members. The couple hosted a grand reception on June 15, 2012, attended by many biggies including politicians.

The RRR actor and his wife welcomed the baby girl on June 20. They named their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela. The couple are currently staying at a megastar's house in Jubilee Hills as they want their daughter to grow in the warmth of grandparents.

He will probably return to shooting his upcoming film Game Changer soon. Directed by Shankar, Kiara Advani is the female lead and S Thaman is the music composer. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

