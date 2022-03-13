Throwback: When Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj shared a cozy PIC from their vacay

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s love story garnered a lot of attention from the fans. From a dreamy proposal to an equally fascinating wedding, these two never fail to impress us. The couple has been sharing lovely pictures ever since their marriage ceremony.

Back in October 2020, the interior designer shared a pic with her hubby which got the fans wondering. Without disclosing when and where the still was taken, she wrote, “Just because @ranadaggubati.” Although nothing is confirmed, many speculate that this rare pic could be from the couple’s honeymoon. While Miheeka is seen in what looks like a printed swimsuit, the Bheemla Nayak actor dons a casual sleeveless T-shirt paired with a hat. As expected, the photo went viral in no time. These two have made a strong connection with the fans within a short period.

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile on the work front, after the success of his action drama, Bheemla Nayak alongside Pawan Kalyan, the star will share screen space with Sai Pallavi in the periodic drama, Virata Parvam. Helmed by director Venu Udugula, the films follow the tale from the Naxalite movement which took place in the Telangana region in the 1990s. The film will revolve around a love story set in the era while also focusing on politics and action.

This Telugu flick has been backed by D. Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri and will also star Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Easwari Rao, and Sai Chand. The movie’s music has been composed by Suresh Bobbili. This project was earlier scheduled to release on 30 April 2021 but got postponed due to the COVID-19 situation.

Also Read: PIC: Mohanlal looks dapper as the director in the latest sneak peek from Barroz