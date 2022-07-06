Throwback: When Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Prabhas and SS Rajamouli reunited in London

The Baahubali franchise holds a special place in the hearts of all movie buffs. As the fans eagerly await the announcement of the third installment in the series, let us revisit an old photo of Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Prabhas, and SS Rajamouli. Back in 2019, all of them posed together as they reunited in London during the premier of Baahubali: The Beginning at the prestigious Royal Albert Theatre. The primary cast and crew of the magnum opus attended the screening of the film.

The Baahubali team was seen having a gala time. Sharing a set of pictures from the event, the RRR director wrote on his Instagram handle, "The #RoyalReunion for all of us in London!! Excited for tomorrow’s unique rendition of #Baahubali background score at the @RoyalAlbertHall..."

Check out the picture below:

Next, Prabhas will grace the silver screens alongside Shruti Haasan in the forthcoming action drama, Salaar. According to the latest reports, the Radhe Shyam actor will be seen in two different looks, hinting that the movie will deal with two different time periods.

This much-anticipated drama has been helmed by Prashanth Neel. Bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films, the flick will also star Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and Easwari Rao in prominent roles.

Speaking about the film, Vijay Kiragandur from Hombale Films production house told us, “We have set the bar very high for Salaar. On one hand, we have Prabhas, who is the hero of India’s number one movie (Baahubali 2) and on the other hand, we have Prashanth Neel and Hombale, who made the second-biggest film of India (KGF 2). This is a deadly combination and it’s going to be a big challenge. The combination has created the buzz and now, since we have set the bar so high, we will try our best to reach the target. We will achieve something big with Salaar.”

