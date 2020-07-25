THROWBACK: When Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Prabhas & SS Rajamouli enjoyed during their reunion in London

The reunion happened when Baahubali: The Beginning, was premiered at the prestigious Royal Albert Theatre in London. The main cast and crew went to London to attend the screening.

One can never get enough of photos and social media posts of Baahubali cast and crew. Be it their throwback photos from the sets or their reunion, these posts have never failed to entertain us. While scrolling through Rana Daggubati’s Instagram profile, we saw this gem of a photo, where the Baahubali team can be seen spending a good time in London. In the photo, Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and SS Rajamouli are seen.

The reunion happened when Baahubali: The Beginning, was premiered at the prestigious Royal Albert Theatre in London. The main cast and crew went to London to attend the screening. In the photo, they all can be seen having a fun time. Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli is currently busy with his next directorial venture RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. The magnum opus is made on a mammoth budget.

On the other hand, Rana Daggubati will be next seen in Virata Parvam with Sai Pallavi. The Venu Udugala directorial is about the story of Naxals. Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s first look poster for their upcoming film Radhe Shyam was revealed recently and it took over the internet. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam is a period drama. Anushka Shetty is awaiting the release of her upcoming film with R Madhavan titled Nishabdham. The multi-lingual film is directed by Hemant Madhukar.

