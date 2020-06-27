  1. Home
  2. entertainment

THROWBACK: When Rana Daggubati OPENED UP about him working at a BPO before making his acting debut

He had tried a bunch of other carriers including food processing and BPO before making his Tollywood debut.
6371 reads Mumbai
THROWBACK When Rana Daggubati OPENED UP about him working at a BPO before making his acting debutTHROWBACK When Rana Daggubati OPENED UP about him working at a BPO before making his acting debut
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Daggubati is one of the biggest names in the Tollywood entertainment industry. Producer Daggubati Suresh Babu his father and legendary producer D Ramanaidu, Tollywood star Venkatesh Daggubati and Rana Daggubati are some of the well-known names of the family. However, pan-Indian star Rana Daggubati did not enter the entertainment industry after his college. He had tried a bunch of other carriers before making his Tollywood debut. During an interaction with The Quint, the Baahubali star had once revealed that he had even worked for a BPO and for a food processing unit before he chose acting.

Rana Daggubati revealed to the web portal that he was surrounded by professionals from cinema when he grew up. He was quoted as saying, “In a way, my foray into cinema was pre-decided. When I was growing up, cinema was all I was surrounded by. There were producers, technicians, actors all in the family. Nearly everyone in the house was working in the movies. So, as a child, I think I just picked up a lot of aspects related to the craft of filmmaking really early on. I worked in food processing for some time, but that didn’t work out. I also worked at a BPO. That too didn’t work out. I did a bunch of nonsense jobs before I reached where I belonged.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rana will be next seen in Virata Parvam with Sai Pallavi, Priyamani and Nandita Das. Directed by Venu Udugul, Virata Parvam is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri. About their roles in the film, hearsay has that Rana, Nandita Das and Priyamani will be seen as Naxalites, while Sai Pallavi will be seen as a country singer-turned Naxalite. However, no official announcement has been made on the plot yet. The film will have Dani Sanchez Lopez and Divakar Mani cranking the camera. He will also be seen in the historical drama, Hiranyakashipu, in which Rana will be seen as the demon king. The historical drama will have him playing the role of the mythological demon king. While some reports suggest that the film has been shelved, there’s no official confirmation on the same.

Credits :The Quint

Latest Videos
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Aishwarya Sakhuja & Rohit Nag on love, battling drug resistance tuberculosis
Interesting things to know about Arjun Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor’s beauty and fitness secrets REVEALED
Manoj Bajpayee on Sushant Singh Rajput, nepotism, industry celebrating someone’s failure & Bhonsle
28 Years of Shah Rukh Khan: Take a look at the King Khan’s amazing journey in Bollywood
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP controversies
Anu Aggarwal on her fatal accident, relate to Sushant as an outsider, snubbed at Awards
Deepika Padukone’s beauty and makeup secrets REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut on Hrithik Roshan calling her a gold digger, nepotism & battling financial lows
Kumkum Bhagyas Sriti Jha on equation with Shabbir Ahluwalia, missing work, non payment of dues
Father's Day 2020: Celeb dads who celebrated the occasion for the FIRST time

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement