THROWBACK: When Rana Daggubati OPENED UP about him working at a BPO before making his acting debut

Daggubati is one of the biggest names in the Tollywood entertainment industry. Producer Daggubati Suresh Babu his father and legendary producer D Ramanaidu, Tollywood star Venkatesh Daggubati and Rana Daggubati are some of the well-known names of the family. However, pan-Indian star Rana Daggubati did not enter the entertainment industry after his college. He had tried a bunch of other carriers before making his Tollywood debut. During an interaction with The Quint, the Baahubali star had once revealed that he had even worked for a BPO and for a food processing unit before he chose acting.

Rana Daggubati revealed to the web portal that he was surrounded by professionals from cinema when he grew up. He was quoted as saying, “In a way, my foray into cinema was pre-decided. When I was growing up, cinema was all I was surrounded by. There were producers, technicians, actors all in the family. Nearly everyone in the house was working in the movies. So, as a child, I think I just picked up a lot of aspects related to the craft of filmmaking really early on. I worked in food processing for some time, but that didn’t work out. I also worked at a BPO. That too didn’t work out. I did a bunch of nonsense jobs before I reached where I belonged.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rana will be next seen in Virata Parvam with Sai Pallavi, Priyamani and Nandita Das. Directed by Venu Udugul, Virata Parvam is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri. About their roles in the film, hearsay has that Rana, Nandita Das and Priyamani will be seen as Naxalites, while Sai Pallavi will be seen as a country singer-turned Naxalite. However, no official announcement has been made on the plot yet. The film will have Dani Sanchez Lopez and Divakar Mani cranking the camera. He will also be seen in the historical drama, Hiranyakashipu, in which Rana will be seen as the demon king. The historical drama will have him playing the role of the mythological demon king. While some reports suggest that the film has been shelved, there’s no official confirmation on the same.

