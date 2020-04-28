Throwback: When Rana Daggubati OPENED UP about his ex Trisha getting engaged to a businessman

A year after she broke up with Rana Daggubati in 2014, Trisha got engaged to businessman Varun Manian in a hush-hush ceremony.

Trisha Krishnan's relationship with Rana Daggubati was the talk of the town back then. They had a quite on and off relationship years ago, eventually, things didn’t work out between the two and they parted ways. During Koffee With Karan, Rana also revealed, 'We have been friends for very long and dated for a little time. But I guess, things didn't work out." A year after they broke up in 2014, Trisha got engaged to businessman Varun Manian in a hush-hush ceremony.

In December 2015, Trisha had made an announcement about her engagement to businessman Varun Manian. Soon when the news was out in media, Rana Daggubati had revealed that he met Varun already and that they partied together in Goa. In a throwback interview, the Baahubali star also revealed that it did not affect him. "It doesn't really matter, what I think, does it? It mattered the first time the news about this fictional link-up cropped from nowhere..... and hence I had even spoken to one of the newspapers about the same, explained at length about how the news was not true.

However, when I read it the next day, there was just this one line about me denying the news. I could only think of the time I wasted in explaining," Rana Daggubati was quoted by Deccan Chronicle as saying.

He further added, "It might affect me if there was any truth to it, however, Trisha is a very good friend of mine and I recently met both her and Varun in Goa. We all partied together."

Trisha and Varun's ring ceremony was attended by close friends and family members. However, three months after their engagement, the couple called off their engagement. Trisha also walked out of a film, which was being produced by Varun.

Well, Trisha and Rana Daggubati, both are single now.

