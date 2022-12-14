Throwback: When Rana Daggubati revealed battling a serious health complication

Talking to the Yashoda star, Rana Daggubati revealed that he has been diagnosed with kidney failure. Sharing his struggle with the health complication, he disclosed that doctors had informed him that his condition is 30% fatal and that there is a 70% chance that he might suffer from a stroke or hemorrhage. The star however informed that he has managed to overcome his health scares now and is in much better shape, health-wise.

Rana Daggubati won numerous hearts with his powerful portrayal as Bhallaladeva in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali. The movie buffs were in awe of his chiseled physique and toned abs, making him an instant fitness icon across the country. However not many know that the actor has struggled with a serious health condition. Back in 2020, the actor appeared on the Sam Jam show, hosted by Samantha Ruth Prabhu .

Although, this is not the only health trouble faced by Rana Daggubati. He left the fans dumbstruck when back in 2016 he announced that he is unable to see from one eye during his interview with Gemini TV. He was quoted saying, "The one you see is someone else's eye which was donated to me after his death. If I close my left eye, I can see no one."

Happy Birthday Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati is celebrating his 38 birthday today. Wishing him on his special day, his better half Miheeka penned a lovely post with some pictures from the birthday star's childhood, "Happy happy birthday to the cutest baby turned most good-looking man! Look at how gorgeous he is! Thank you for all the joy and happiness you bring into my life! I was looking for a husband but found a best friend instead. You are all things wonderful rolled into one! Really doesn’t get better... I love you baby...My love for you knows no bounds so now you’re stuck with my crazy for life! have the best year ahead and may all your dreams come true! @ranadaggubati."

Also Read: Rana Daggubati's wife Miheeka Bajaj's long-worded birthday message for him is all things pure love