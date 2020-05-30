Throwback: When Rana Daggubati shared goosebumps inducing handwritten script of his portion in Baahubali

Taking to his Twitter space, Rana Daggubati had shared some handwritten copies of his dialogues for the film Baahubali.

A couple of years back, Rana Daggubati had shared few photos of the hand written script of his portion for popular film Baahubali. The script had dialogues for the film’s first part. Sharing it, Rana Daggubati got all nostalgic. It goes without saying that Baahubali will be our forever favourite film. With all the mammoth sets and goosebumps inducing dialogues, the SS Rajamouli directorial turned out to be a milestone for Indian cinema.

The film was released in two parts – Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion. Baahubali: The Beginning, the first film in the series, was released in 2015. It was the first Tollywood film to get a worldwide release in Hindi. Baahubali 2, which opened in 2017, became the highest grosser of all times in the history of Indian cinema. The franchise featured Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Nassar and Subbaraju in key roles. Recently, the film made the headlines after the official Twitter account of the Embassy of the Russian Federation shared a video of the Russian version of Baahubali: The Conclusion being aired on a television channel in Russia. As soon as the video came up online, it took over the internet with fans sharing it wildly on social media.

Rana Daggubati recently broke the internet after pictures of the actor from his Roka ceremony with Miheeka Bajaj surfaced online. They got engaged in a private hush-hush ceremony on May 20 amid the ongoing lockdown for COVID 19. On the work front, Rana will be next seen in Virata Parvam with Sai Pallavi, Priyamani and Nandita Das. Directed by Venu Udugul, Virata Parvam is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri. The film will have cinematography by Dani Sanchez Lopez and Divakar Mani. He will also be seen in the historical drama, Hiranyakashipu, in which Rana will be seen as the demon king.

On the other hand, SS Rajamouli’s next directorial venture is RRR, which has Ram Charan and Jr NTR as the lead actor. The film will be a historic drama and it is being made on a mammoth budget of Rs 350 crore. Recently, the makers revealed the motion poster of RRR, which had a glimpse of Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s first looks from the film. It was also announced recently that SS Rajamouli will direct Mahesh Babu after the completion of RRR. Apparently, the film will narrate the story of freedom fighters Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem from the pre-independence era.

