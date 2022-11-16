Throwback: When Rana Daggubati wanted to play cupid for Prabhas and Katrina Kaif

Reacting to this, the actor quickly replied Katrina Kaif. Karan Johar then asked Prabhas if he approved of his co-star's pick. Prabhas dodged the question saying that it is not his question to answer.

Koffee With Karan, the popular chat show hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar makes headlines because of its juicy content. Back in 2018, the team of Baahubali including Prabhas, Rana Daggubati , and director SS Rajamouli was invited to the talk show. During the episode, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director asked Rana Daggubati if he had to set up Prabhas with any actress from the Hindi film industry, who will she be.

On the other hand, when Prabhas was asked who would he set up Rana Daggubati with, he said Trisha and then jokingly asked Rana Daggubati to return to his previous relationship. During the same episode, Rana Daggubati revealed that he dated Trisha, however, things did not work out between the two and hence they parted ways.

Presently, Rana Daggubati is married to Miheeka Bajaj, while Prabhas remains a bachelor.

Upcoming projects

Now, talking about Prabhas' professional commitments. First, the actor will headline Prashanth Neel's Salaar. He will be seen sharing screen space with Shruti Haasan in this much-discussed drama. The project was originally scheduled to be out in April this year, however, Salaar is now slated to reach the silver screens by September 2023.

Additionally, he has also been roped in as the protagonist in director Om Raut's mythological drama, Adipurush. He will be seen as Raghava aka Lord Ram in the film, along with Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, Kriti Sanon as Janaki aka Sita, and Sunny Singh as Lakshmana.

The Rebel star further has Nag Ashwin's directorial Project K in this kitty opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.

