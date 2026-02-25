Throwback: When Ranbir Kapoor almost revealed Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s relationship

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are all set to enter wedlock on February 26, 2026, embarking on a new chapter in their lives. As the duo steps into a committed relationship, there was a time a couple of years ago when their relationship was almost revealed by Ranbir Kapoor.

When Ranbir Kapoor almost spilled the relationship between Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna

In an episode of Unstoppable with NBK, hosted by Nandamuri Balakrishna, the Animal leads, Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, appeared to promote the film along with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

During the show, the topic shifted to Arjun Reddy, and NBK asked Rashmika whether she had any connection to the film. In response, the actress did not elaborate on her personal life and instead mentioned that it was the first film she watched after moving to Hyderabad.

However, Ranbir Kapoor added more spice to the conversation, saying, “There is a coincidence here. Sandeep met Rashmika for the first time at the Arjun Reddy success party, on Vijay’s terrace.”

As the studio erupted in cheers, Rashmika responded, “It’s not necessary to give all this information.”

Wedding of VIROSH

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to tie the knot soon and were recently spotted arriving in Udaipur. The duo reportedly hosted a celebratory evening for their friends, along with a sangeet ceremony.

Ahead of their wedding, the couple also held a haldi ceremony, which was teased by both Vijay and Rashmika. As part of the celebrations, a post featured an adorable picture of Vijay’s Siberian Husky, Storm, and Rashmika’s Cocker Spaniel, Aura.

As per reports, Rashmika and Vijay are set to enter wedlock at the auspicious muhurat time of 8 a.m. The couple will reportedly honor both their roots by hosting two traditional wedding ceremonies, a Telugu-style wedding and a Coorg-style wedding.

With the wedding limited to family members and close friends, celebrities such as Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Tharun Bhascker, Rahul Ravindran, and Ashika Ranganath have arrived at the venue in Udaipur.

Following the wedding ceremony, the duo is expected to host a reception on March 4, 2026, in Hyderabad.

ALSO READ: Kalyani Priyadarshan celebrates her ‘favorite love story' as she attends Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna’s Haldi and Sangeet