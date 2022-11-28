Throwback: When Rashmika Mandanna and her baby sister Shiman did a cute dance on Hello 123 Mike Testing

National crush Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most bankable stars in the South. However, whenever she gets a breather from her busy schedule, she loves to spend time with her family. Aside from her parents, the Pushpa actress is also very close to her kid sister Shiman. The stunner also keeps dropping adorable sneak peeks from their quality time on social media. Back in January 2019, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of grooving on Hello 123 Mike Testing with Shiman as they chill at home. The video was a part of the 16 years challenge, "You are seeing the 6-year-old me and 22-year-old me..dancing together.. I learned to dance watching actors on tv and I still am doing the same and so is my sister..she’s doing exactly what I did when I was her age..."

Check out the post below: