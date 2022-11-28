Throwback: When Rashmika Mandanna and her baby sister Shiman did a cute dance on Hello 123 Mike Testing
Let us revisit an adorable video of Rashmika Mandanna tapping a foot with her kid sister Shiman on Hello 123 Mike Testing as the two chilled together at home. Take a look at the clip.
National crush Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most bankable stars in the South. However, whenever she gets a breather from her busy schedule, she loves to spend time with her family. Aside from her parents, the Pushpa actress is also very close to her kid sister Shiman. The stunner also keeps dropping adorable sneak peeks from their quality time on social media. Back in January 2019, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of grooving on Hello 123 Mike Testing with Shiman as they chill at home.
The video was a part of the 16 years challenge, "You are seeing the 6-year-old me and 22-year-old me..dancing together.. I learned to dance watching actors on tv and I still am doing the same and so is my sister..she’s doing exactly what I did when I was her age..."
Check out the post below:
Rashmika Mandanna-Rishab Shetty controversy
Meanwhile, Kantara star Rishab Shetty recently subtly hinted that he does not wish to work with Rashmika Mandanna. This was after a video of the actress refraining from naming the production house that gave Rashmika Mandanna her first film went viral on the internet. The production in question is Paramvah Studios and has been co-founded by Rakshit Shetty, and Rishab Shetty.
She was badly also trolled for saying that she hasn't watched Rishab Shetty's blockbuster hit Kantara yet. Netizens claimed that she has forgotten her roots. Reacting to the rumours, she penned a heartfelt note on her Instagram, saying that the trolls are heartbreaking and demoralizing.
Upcoming projects
Now, coming to her professional commitments, Rashmika Mandanna further has an interesting lineup ahead with Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rule. She will once again be seen as Srivalli in the highly-anticipated sequel. The star will also be seen sharing screen space with Thalapathy Vijay in the forthcoming family entertainer Varisu. The shooting for the movie is currently underway and is moving ahead at a brisk pace.
