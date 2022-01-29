Throwback: When Rashmika Mandanna called KGF star Yash 'show off' & faced severe backlash

Rashmika Mandanna began her career in 2016 with Rakshit Shetty starrer Kirrik Party and made a mark of herself. While she was enjoying the success phase, in 2017, she got into a huge controversy for her statement about KGF star Yash. The actress found herself in the midst of online trolling after she called Yash 'Mr Showoff' of the Kannada film industry in an interview.

When Rashmika Mandanna was asked, "Who, according to you, is the Mr Showoff in the Kannada film industry?" To this, she had replied, "Yash," and soon after, fans of the KGF star began trolling her relentlessly to a point where she reacted and cleared the air.

Rashmika then took to her Facebook handle and wrote a long note explaining about the statement. Rashmika then wrote, "I have no disrespect towards Yash Sir or anyone. In fact on many occasions, I have expressed my admiration towards Yash Sir, his talent and how he has inspired everyone, including myself. The media has sadly ignored that I mentioned Santhu Straight Forward as the movie that I enjoyed most at that time. When you edit and take just two lines from the most non serious part of the show and give it spin... the context is lost. That is really sad."

The diva then apologised and wrote, "It wasn't a statement I made but it was a game of rapid fire and never in my dreams I had any idea that this would be taken so seriously ignoring my admiration and all the positive statements I had made about him. I am sorry if I have hurt any of your feelings. I did not intend to. My upbringing will never let me do that. I request everyone to have a look on my other interviews and fb lives where I have appreciated Yash sir's work and when asked I have also expressed my desire to work with him."

Well now after 4 years, Rashmika Mandanna is flying high in her professional life. Her recently released Pushpa: The Rise, co-starring Allu Arjun has spread its euphoria all over the world. Fans and celebs from all over the world or going over Rashmika's performance and Saami Saami song.

And the actress is in no mood to stop as she is all set to mark her Bollywood debut with Sidharth Malhotra's film Mission Majnu, which is set to release on 13 May, followed by Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan.

