THROWBACK: When Rashmika Mandanna reacted to dating rumours with Vijay Deverakonda

Tollywood film industry's heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda has won hearts over his swag, confidence, his unapologetic choices and unconventional looks. The Arjun Reddy star is known for keeping things straightforward. Besides films, his personal life has equally been the talk of the town. Be it Arjun Reddy or Geetha Govindam, the actor's chemistry with his leading ladies has grabbed a lot of attention. His on-screen chemistry with the actresses is loved by the audience that they end up with some link-up rumours between them. The dashing star was also linked up with his Dear Comrade co-star Rashmika Mandanna.

The duo made for a stunning on-screen couple in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. During the promotions of Dear Comrade, which released in 2019, Rashmika Mandanna denied all rumours of her dating Vijay Deverakonda and went on to clarify that they are just friends. She also added that Vijay is a great actor, friend and nice person, but there is no romantic relationship between them.

Vijay and Rashmika are among the fastest-growing stars and share a great friendship. There have been numerous reports in the past about their growing friendship. This made everyone wonder if they are in a relationship. However, the duo always rubbished the news.On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen next opposite Bollywood actress Ananya Panday in the upcoming film, Fighter.

Rashmika Mandanna will kick-start shooting for Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. The film is being directed by Sukumar.

