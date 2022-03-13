Throwback: When Rashmika Mandanna revealed that she was scared of Vijay Deverakonda

Rumoured couple, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda recently had the fans going gaga with their wedding reports. Although they later dismissed all such rumours. The suspected lovebirds are often papped going out on dates and even on trips.

Jolting your memory, these two first appeared on the big screens together in 2018 with Parasuram's Geetha Govindam. The Telugu flick was given a blockbuster status by the audience. During the same time, Rashmika Mandanna gave a compelling interview to The News Minute. Recalling her first encounter with Vijay Deverakonda, the Pushpa actress said that she was initially scared of him, but later found it easy to bond with him.

She was quoted saying, "I was scared when I first shot with him as I'm scared of new people. But then, Vijay is a very chill fellow and I found it easy to work with him. Shooting for this film was easier as I knew his frequency, his vibe and it was easy to match up to it - I didn't even have to try as we've been friends for quite a long time now. Our characters rub off on each other and the best part about our friendship is that I don't have to try hard to understand the guy."

It is known that during the time Geetha Govindam was released, Rashmika Mandanna was going through a tough time as she had just ended her engagement with Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty. It was the Liger star who lent her a supportive shoulder during that sensitive time and the rest is history.

