Throwback: When Rashmika Mandanna said she turns into ‘possessive mama’ for Samantha Ruth Prabhu

In the entertainment industry, which is often plagued by rumors of catfights and rivalries among female actors, few showcase genuine camaraderie. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Rashmika Mandanna are prime examples of actors who share a great bond despite being in a competitive industry.

Their friendship is a beacon of solidarity that defies the stereotype that ‘actresses can’t be friends’. Rashmika Mandanna in a past interview had confessed her love for Samantha. She talked about how she turns a ‘possessive mama’ for the Shaakuntalam actress.

Rashmika Mandanna is possessive about Samantha Ruth Prabhu

In an interview, Rashmika Mandanna spoke about her special bond with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and confessed that she is ‘extremely possessive’ of her.

The Pushpa actress said, "Sammy (Samantha Ruth Prabhu) is a wonderful lady. She is graceful, she's got a beautiful heart. I think she is like a person, I always want to protect. And I think I am always going to be this person who is extremely possessive of her. I am a very possessive mama when it comes to her.”

Further, the Varisu actress also spoke about Sammy's myositis diagnosis. Mandanna said that when she got to know about Samantha’s health issue, she was not sure if the Yashoda actress wanted to talk about it.

“I only wish her the best. I’ve always admired her and looked up to her. When you look up to someone, you would want them to win all the battles. It’s the same for me’’, Rashmika added.

Advertisement

Rashmika Mandanna on the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's blockbuster Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The Dear Comrade actress has several exciting projects in the pipeline.

To begin with, Mandanna is gearing up for the release of Pushpa: The Rule alongside Allu Arjun on August 15. Furthermore, the Geetha Govindam actress will be seen sharing the screen for the first time with Dhanush in Kubera by Sekhar Kammula.

Apart from these, Rashmika has some Bollywood projects as well. She will be seen as Yesubai Bhonsale, wife of Chhatrapati Sambhaji, in the movie Chhaava starring Vicky Kaushal and will also share the screen with Salman Khan in Sikandar.

ALSO READ: Tovino Thomas wishes his ‘mini me’ on 4th birthday; Prithviraj Sukumaran and Basil Joseph send love