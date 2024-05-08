Throwback: When Rashmika Mandanna sparked controversy calling KGF star Yash a Showoff

Rashmika Mandanna seems to be on top of her game professionally right now. While her last appearance in Animal opposite Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor garnered her widespread appreciation, the audience now waits to see her set the screen on fire once again with the sequel of Pushpa: The Rise alongside superstar Allu Arjun.

Besides being in the limelight because of her onscreen appearance, Rashmika Mandanna often finds herself embroiled in controversies. Whether it's the actress' deep fake video or her broken engagement with actor Rakshit Shetty, everything made it to the public in the worst possible way.

Talking of controversies, we absolutely can’t forget the time when Rashmika was brutally trolled for her comments on the KGF star Yash. Read on to know more!

Rashmika Mandanna calls KGF star 'Mr. Showoff', apologizes later

In an interview in 2017, the Pushpa actress stirred controversy through her remarks on actor Yash. Reacting to a fun rapid-fire question on who according to her is Mr Showoff in the Kannada film industry, Rashmika responded by taking Yash's name.

In no time, the diva was at the end of heavy criticism from fans and well-wishers of superstar Yash. The trolling went so far that Rashmika was labeled arrogant and egoist for disrespecting a senior actor like Yash. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Things got so out of hand that the actress had to finally come out to the public to clarify herself. Disturbed by continuous trolling, She turned to her Facebook page and shared an apology note.

The actress wrote, “I have no disrespect towards Yash sir or anyone. In fact, on several occasions, I am inspired by Yash sir, his talent and how he is himself… sadly, the media has overlooked that I mentioned Santhu Straight Forward as the film, which I enjoyed the most. When you edit and spin just two lines from the most non-serious part of the show, then the whole essence is lost… it’s really sad.”

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Disha Patani recalled her first meet with Kalki 2898 AD co-star Prabhas