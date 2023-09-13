Throwback: When Ravi Teja and Vijay Sethupathi were offered Vetrimaaran’s Dhanush starrer Vada Chennai

Vada Chennai was a defining film in the careers of everyone attached to it, including its leading man Dhanush and director Vetrimaaran. Fans are still hopeful that the director will proceed to make a sequel to the film, as the impact that Vada Chennai has left on the audience is unquestionable. Even though there were plenty of characters in Vada Chennai that struck a chord with the general audience, one character that stuck with everyone who watched the film was Rajan.

Even though Dhanush was technically the hero of Vada Chennai and Ameer's character Rajan only appeared in the flashback, he managed to win over the audience. As is known, Ameer took on the part of Rajan and immortalized the character, but two actors were offered the part before him: Ravi Teja and Vijay Sethupathi.

Ravi Teja and Vijay Sethupathi rejected Ameer’s character in Dhanush’s Vetrimaaran-directed Vada Chennai

Vetrimaaran revealed in an interaction with cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin that he had initially offered Vada Chennai to Ravi Teja and Vijay Sethupathi. And no, they were not offered the character of Anbu, the protagonist, who was played by the filmmaker’s longtime collaborator Dhanush, but rather they were approached to play Rajan. Vetrimaaran revealed that he had initially offered Vada Chennai to Vijay Sethupathi and then to Ravi Teja. But, unfortunately, both actors could not be a part of the film because of their packed schedules, even though they wanted to.

The Asuran director said, "Vijay Sethupathi was supposed to play Rajan in Vada Chennai. He liked the script and agreed to do the film. However, the film's shooting schedule clashed with other commitments. Then I approached Ravi Teja. He was shooting in Pondicherry then. I met him, and he liked the story. However, he couldn't do it because of his packed schedule."

Eventually, Vetrimaaran approached Ameer for the role, and even though the actor was initially reluctant to take on the part, he warmed up to Rajan’s role and proceeded to deliver a commendable performance worth remembering. In the same interview, Vetrimaaran added, "A few days before the shooting, my team and I decided Ameer could fit the role. I met him, and he agreed to do the film without listening to the story. I asked him to listen to the film's story. After listening to the narration, he asked me why I chose him for the role. I told him that he would suit the role. Ameer was doubtful but eventually warmed up to the role."

